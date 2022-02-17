Driver Going 90 MPH Crashed into the Side of a Battle Creek Dollar General

A driver who appeared to be speeding lost control of their vehicle and crashed into the Capital Avenue Dollar General.

A driver crashed into the side of a Battle Creek Dollar General on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. The accident left a gaping hole in the side of the store.

Witnesses say the driver appeared to be chasing another vehicle possibly traveling at speeds close to 90 miles per hour when they lost control on slick roads and slammed into the store located at 588 Capital Ave South West.

Brice Stanislaw says he was inside a bait shop near the scene of the accident when he heard and felt the collision. He says he ran outside to see what was going on and captured these images.

The store was open at the time of the accident but thankfully no one inside was injured, according to store employees. The location was open to the public the next day, Thursday.

The driver of the vehicle was said to be able to exit the vehicle on his own accord following the crash and did not appear to be seriously injured.

