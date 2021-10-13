Car and Driver Pulled from the Kalamazoo River in Battle Creek

A driver had to be rescued from the Kalamazoo River by nearby citizens after his vehicle left the roadway following a collision.

A man and his vehicle had to be rescued from the Kalamazoo River in downtown Battle Creek Tuesday. Battle Creek Police officers responded at about 12:15 p.m. to the intersection of Dickman Road and Capital Avenue Southwest.

Investigators say an eastbound vehicle on Dickman Road disregarded a traffic signal and collided with a northbound driver on Capital Avenue Southwest. Following the collision, the northbound vehicle ended up on the Kalamazoo River, according to a release from the city.

The car was floating in the river when two nearby pedestrians leaped into action to pull the vehicle occupant from the river and vehicle. The vehicle continued floating downriver.

Battle Creek firefighters were able to catch up to the vehicle as it continued floating to aid a tow truck in pulling the vehicle from the river.

There were no injuries and both drivers were checked out at the scene. The at-fault driver was cited for disregarding a traffic signal and no arrests were made.

