BREAKING NEWS: Body Believed To Be Brendan Santo Found

Michigan State University Police and Public Safety announced they, along with law enforcement partners, recovered a body in the Red Cedar River around 12:30 p.m. The body was found about 1.5 miles downriver of where Brendan Santo was last seen. MSU says the body is believed to be that of Santo, but positive identification is pending, as is the toxicology report and autopsy. (WILX)

This discovery comes on the heels of a petition to dam the Red Cedar made to new East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon and the increase of the reward to $30,000.

That’s part of the reason why a group is petitioning newly elected East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon to dam the river. A petition on Change.org makes the case for damming the river in order to make the search easier, and get answers for the family. The petition gained momentum quickly, and was nearing 10,000 signatures at the time of writing. However, it’s not the only front the concerned public is attacking the problem from. (WILX)

Brendan Santo, 18, was last seen on the campus of Michigan State University’s Yakeley Hall on Oct. 29, 2021 - over 80 days ago. He was on MSU’s campus visiting friends ahead of the Michigan-Michigan State football game.

