13 Michigan Fun Facts to Test Your Knowledge

Whether you've lived in the state your entire life, just recently moved to the state or stop by for a visit regularly, there's always something new and exciting waiting for you here in Michigan.

Take it from me, as someone who has lived here for just under two years, sometimes this state feels like a different world altogether, but it certainly feels like home.

One thing I've noticed about Michiganders, though, is that there is no shortage of fun facts about living here. While Midwest small talk often boils down to the weather and family, Michiganders love to tell you about this state and everything that is unique about it.

Some top-of-mind facts about Michigan are well-known about the state no matter where you come from in the United States. As a prime example, Michigan is the only state made up of two peninsulas. Then there is Detroit, which is known for its advancements in the automotive industry as well as music.

One thing that caught me off guard is how prevalent a trip to the lake is here. Being from the Gulf Coast, I assumed the lakes would always be too cold or that there simply weren't any beaches here - but I was certainly glad to realize that isn't the case.

From sports to history, landmarks and state icons, Michigan possesses much more than 13 fun facts, but these are the 13 we picked out that can teach newcomers and maybe even catch a few Mitten veterans by surprise.

