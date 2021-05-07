Broadway is Coming Back to Grand Rapids Big Time

Broadway is coming back to Grand Rapids and it is worth the wait because HAMILTON is coming back too! Yes, it's been a long intermission, but the new season is on the horizon, opening in January of 2022.

Oh man, has it been painful with out live theatre in Grand Rapids. We get it, of course, COVID 19, but after our long siesta, we can get our juices flowing again. Season ticket packages for Broadway Grand Rapids are on sale NOW!

As expected, Broadway GR has a fantastic lineup, featuring some of Broadway’s biggest blockbusters including the six-time Tony and Grammy Award® winning hit new musical, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, the inspiring true story of COME FROM AWAY, HAIRSPRAY, MEAN GIRLS, and AIN’T TOO PROUD-THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS. But wait...that's not all. HAMILTON will also make a much-anticipated return to DeVos Performance Hall for two weeks in February of 2022 after selling out a three-week engagement in 2020.

The five-show package includes: HAIRSPRAY, AIN’T TOO PROUD, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, MEAN GIRLS and COME FROM AWAY. Six-show packages will also include HAMILTON. Broadway GR season ticket holders receive the best prices for each show, the opportunity for a no-fee payment plan, free lost-ticket replacement, online account management, exclusive dining and parking discounts, and the same reserved seats for each show. The five-show package price starts at $219. Season tickets can be purchased online at BroadwayGrandRapids.com, by calling the BGR service center toll-free at 1-866-928-7469 or calling locally at 616-235-6285.

Individual tickets to all shows will go on sale at a later time.

Along with partners at DeVos Performance Hall, Broadway Grand Rapids will be collaborating with local and state health authorities on a health and wellness plan following local, state, and federal guidelines to welcome audiences back. Health and safety plans will be communicated prior to the first show.