Bronson COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics for 65+ to Begin Saturday

Bronson Healthcare will open its first COVID-19 vaccination clinics by appointment only for people 65 and older on Saturday, January 16 at sites in Battle Creek, Portage, Mattawan and South Haven. A red alert box on bronsonhealth.com will indicate when appointments are available and when they are filled.

Scheduling for vaccinations on Saturday opened today, Thursday, January 14. Initially, all appointments are being scheduled through Bronson MyChart. A scheduling process is currently being developed for those who may require special assistance or have difficulty with MyChart.

As the demand is high and supply is limited, the appointments are expected to fill up quickly. Additional appointment days and times will be opened as more doses are received from Pfizer and Moderna.

The additional clinics are good news, as others, such in Calhoun County are full. A message on the Calhoun County Health Department site reads:

Calhoun County Seniors: Due to extremely high demand, all current Calhoun County clinics are full. Seniors age 65+ are encouraged to call 269-441-0912 to be put on a waiting list. Once more clinics are scheduled, based on vaccine availability, we will contact you to schedule an appointment. There is no need to call back.

This is only for seniors 65+; information about other vaccine opportunities for essential workers will be published when they're available.

Bronson Vaccines will be administered by appointment only at these sites:

Bronson Fieldstone Center

165 N Washington Ave.

Battle Creek, MI 49017

Bronson Vaccination Clinic

6901 Portage Rd.

Portage, MI 49002

Bronson Vaccination Clinic

52375 N. Main St.

Mattawan, MI 49071

Bronson Wellness Center

950 S. Bailey Ave.

South Haven, MI 49090

Walk-ins will not be accepted due to vaccine supply limitations.

More information about COVID-19 vaccine distribution at Bronson, including maps, MyChart instructions, vaccination phases and answers to frequently asked questions can be found at Bronsonhealth.com/Covid19vaccine.

