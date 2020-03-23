Bronson Healthcare Asks For Your Help

Bronson Battle Creek Hospital is asking for your help. The hospital is hoping you’ll be able to donate medical supplies that will help keep medical Bronson personnel safe from contact with potential carriers of COVID-19.

The request includes not just Bronson Battle Creek, but all Bronson Healthcare medical sites. The hospital system says there is a critical shortage of PPE, or personal protective equipment. Bronson is even going so far as to ask anyone with sewing skills to put together homemade masks to donate. Those will be used by staff in less critical areas. Beginning today, Bronson Healthcare has five sites set up to accept donated items. The system will be accepting everything from face masks, to protective gowns, and even bleach. In Battle Creek, the drop off location is Bronson Urology Specialists at 44-41 Capital Avenue Southwest and the time frame is 1 to 4 pm. The other sites are:

Kalamazoo: Bronson FastCare®, 6220 W. Main St.

Portage: Bronson Diagnostics at Woodbridge, 2640 W. Centre St.

Paw Paw: Bronson LakeView Outpatient Center, 451 Health Parkway

South Haven: Bronson Family Medicine, 930 Blue Star Highway

Monetary donations are also welcome and can be made to the Bronson Health Foundation online at bronsonhealthfoundation.com