A Michigan Chicken Ranch Donates 2.2 million Eggs in 2022

If your heart has been achin’ for the thing next to bacon, and you were shocked to see on Facebook that eggs have reached a whopping $8.99 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, there is still good news on the Michigan home front. A Michigan chicken ranch donated 2.2 million of the cackle berries, during 2022, to local and regional charities and nonprofits. And this isn’t just a one-time thing. Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch has consistently donated more than 1 million eggs per year to various food banks.

Amy Herbruck, public and community relations manager at Herbruck’s, said the ambitious goal was set at the beginning of the year and went on to say, "We strive to be a good neighbor to the communities we serve and are grateful to be able to help those in need and give back."

The Ionia Church of the Nazarene has seen the results of the huge undertaking. According to Terry Lewis, who is the food pantry director at the church, eggs from Herbruck’s provided 18,720 meals to more than 8,500 people in Ionia County in 2022. And the giving to the community doesn’t stop at the eggs. Herbruck’s helps fund and provide resources to organizations for events and charitable activities, like joining forces with the Marine Corps and wrapping gifts to distribute with Toys for Tots.

In an age of conglomerates, taking over the little guy, Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch is a long-standing family farm operation, covering four generations, and is based in Saranac, Michigan. It is the largest egg producer in Michigan and has locations in Michigan, Indiana, and Pennsylvania.