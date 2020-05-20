West Michigan got some positive news in the fight against COVID-19. Bronson Healthcare is going to resume surgeries and procedures that were postponed due to the pandemic.

Bronson said in a release on Wednesday that social distancing and other protective behaviors by area residents have helped flatten the COVID-19 curve in southwest Michigan. The release stated that the number of patients requiring hospital care remains low in the area. As a result, Bronson is calling patients to reschedule appointments, surgeries, and procedures.

Bronson providers say it is important to not put off care because of COVID-19’s presence in the community. Many patients have already delayed care for several weeks, and chronic conditions can often worsen if left unmanaged. So, too, can new health problems. It is also important to continue your child’s immunization schedule and for adults to get prescribed vaccinations and screenings such as mammograms.

Hospital emergency departments are open, clean, and safely treating all patients. Strokes, heart attacks, and other serious conditions do not stop during a pandemic and warning signs should not be ignored. Anyone experiencing life-threatening symptoms should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department.

“If you feel nervous about coming to a Bronson office, emergency department or hospital, I want to assure you that the safety of our patients, employees, and community is our number one priority and we have many protocols in place to keep everyone safe,” says Bill Manns, president, and CEO of the Bronson Healthcare system. “Our teams are well-equipped to treat all the typical healthcare needs of our community and to care, separately, for patients with COVID-19.”

Current safety precautions in place at Bronson facilities include extensive cleaning of surfaces and building interiors, screening everyone (including employees) upon entry, limiting visitors, requiring everyone to wear a face mask, practicing social distancing, and having separate areas for patients with COVID-19 symptoms.

Bronson primary care and specialty care providers are seeing patients for scheduled office visits and video visits. For in-person visits, both patients and staff wear face masks and social distancing is observed in all settings. Patients may call their provider’s office, send a message through Bronson MyChart, or call a Bronson Care Advisor at (269) 341-7788 to schedule an appointment. This is also the number to call if a person is a new patient or has symptoms of COVID-19 and needs testing or an exam.