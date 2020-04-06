Burning Leaves And Brush Will Get You In Trouble

We’re expecting somewhat of a general warming trend for a couple of days. For a lot of us, that means doing some yard work and setting up a small burn pile to get rid of leftover leaves and limbs that came down over the winter. The problem with that is the state has a burn ban in place. And many local units of government have permanent bans in place against any outdoor burning of yard waste. In Battle Creek, it’s an even tougher pill to swallow with yard waste pickups on hold and the city yard waste site temporarily closed down. Nonetheless, the burning ban is in place statewide. You could get hit with a civil infraction if you're caught burning yard debris. The exception to the outdoor ban is a campfire set up for recreation and keeping warm, and some farming operations are allowed limited burning.

