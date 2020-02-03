Live the Dream on Your Own Island, Home Near Mackinac Bridge

No, that's not a misplaced comma; this Lake Huron home for sale is an island, with a spectacular view of the Mackinac Bridge.

The address is Dollar Island, but it will cost you a lot more than that to move in- and you'd better have a boat. The $850,000 Coldwell Banker listing for 1360 S. Dollar Island is the only one in the neighborhood for sale. The neighborhood is the 36 Islands known as Les Cheneaux, in Snows Channel between Cedarville and Hessel in Michigan's Eastern Upper Peninsula,

The house began as a windmill and a cabin in 1913 has grown to a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, and now comprises the entire island. The cozy 1,600 square foot cabin's amenities include a sauna, hot tub, solarium glass sunporch, covered porch, and even a turret with wrap around balcony Multiple boat slips are essential along with a spacious workshop and a 3 stall boathouse- one with stained glass windows. To make the fairy tale home complete, there's even a kissing booth.

The property has been listed for more than 4 months, so take a look around and make an offer.

