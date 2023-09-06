Visit Michigan’s Most Snake-Infested Lake? You Probably Have

Snakes get a bad wrap. They're misjudged as deadly, evil creatures, but many types of snakes are chill and just want to be left alone.

Of course, that's not necessarily a reason to dismiss people's legitimate fears. There are extremely dangerous snakes in our ecosystem no matter where you look. When it comes to lakes and calm freshwaters, snakes can be particularly dangerous. It's easier for them to stay cool and hidden, and when people tread on their territory, the serpents hold the advantage.

But which Michigan lake is home to the most snakes?

The answer, at least according to AZ Animals, is Lake St. Clair, caressing the United States / Canada border in the Lake Huron basin. The heart-shaped lake off the east shore of Detroit is home to two particular breeds of snakes. Luckily, both breeds are non-venomous: the northern water snake and the eastern garter snake.

Lake St. Clair is a popular spot for both humans and wildlife alike. Fishing and other recreational activities bring plenty of folks to its shores which just so happen to serve as perfect habitats for these snake breeds.

The northern water snake uses the shallow shorelines to give birth, yes - live birth. Mothers give birth to roughly 30 offspring at a time. According to AZ Animals, it's one of the most populated breeds of snakes in Michigan. They grow to about 4 feet and feed on smaller prey such as frogs.

As for the eastern garter snake, they aren't necessarily aquatic, but they enjoy food that is. Like the northern water snake, the eastern garter feeds on smaller frogs and fish as well as earthworms and other invertebrates that call wetlands and marshes home. The eastern garter also gives birth to live young, though an astounding 50 offspring are born at a time.

No wonder Lake St. Clair is infested with these snakes considering how many they give birth to with abundant food sources in a suitable environment. Equally, it shouldn't come as too big of a surprise that Lake Erie, which Lake St. Clair feeds into from Lake Huron, is one of the most snake-infested lakes in the entire country, though it's more prominent on the Ohio shores.

Ironically, most folks would choose to avoid a snake-infested lake, but there's a chance you've visited Lake St. Clair with these serpents slithering about their own business.

