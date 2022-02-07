Calhoun County Auto Shop Operated Unlicensed for Nearly Two Years

State officials are warning auto repair customers about a shop in Calhoun County that had been operating unlicensed since April of 2020.

In a release from Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, S&S Automotive in the village of Tekonsha has apparently been ordered to cease and desist and the state is hoping to hear from any customers who have complaints about the business.

The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) issued the order on Friday, February 4, 2022, because they say the owner, Cody Lee Suhonen, has failed to register as a repair facility under the Michigan Service and Repair Act. The business is located at 945 N. Main St. in Tekonsha.

Officers with the MDOS executed an inspection on December 9th, 2021, and found that the owner was performing motor vehicle maintenance, diagnosis, and repair services on a motor vehicle while having an expired repair facility registration. It turns out that the registration has been expired since April 16 of 2020. S&S Automotive has failed to renew its registration for almost 22 months while remaining in operation.

Any consumers who have a complaint against S&S Automotive are encouraged to call the Office of Investigative Services on their automotive complaint hotline. The phone number is 517-335-1410.