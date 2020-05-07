Calhoun County Health Department: Watch Out for More Bugs

As we battle the COVID-19 Bug, we're now hearing about the gigantic "Murder Hornets" coming over from Japan. Relax. No sign of them around here, but as spring gets into full swing, expect to add more bugs to your watch list: Ticks and Mosquitoes.

The Calhoun County Health Department sent out some info on the subject on Thursday.

We are all enjoying the warmer spring weather and sunshine brightening our park paths, nature trails, and even our back patios. Along with warm spring breezes and sunshine come ticks and mosquitoes. Ticks and mosquitoes are what’s referred to as vectors, a term which means they can transfer dangerous diseases and illness to people through their bites. Remember the EEO problem last Fall?

The health department says it's no reason to stay cooped up inside – use the tips below to stay outside and stay safe from tick and mosquito bites and illnesses.