Calhoun County Land Bank Looking For Help to Stop Illegal Dumping



The Calhoun County Land Bank Authority (CCLBA) is seeking community advocates who live near Land Bank-owned properties to watch for and report the illegal dumping of yard waste, garbage and other debris at Land Bank properties.

“We began receiving reports over the summer of people dumping tires, yard waste and other debris, and loitering at several properties in Albion and Battle Creek,” said Krista Trout-Edwards, executive director of the Calhoun County Land Bank Authority. “We’re asking residents who live near Land Bank-owned properties to call police if they see any illegal or suspicious activity. It is illegal to trespass on Land Bank property and anyone who does so will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Of particular concern is the site of the former Glenwood Trace Apartment Complex, located at 100-101 Winding Way Dr. in Battle Creek and the 700 block of N. Albion Street in Albion.

Winding Way Trash-TSM Photo

“When people dump debris, yard waste or garbage on Land Bank properties it takes precious time and financial resources away from our efforts to revitalize and improve neighborhoods,” Trout-Edwards said. “Every dollar spent cleaning up someone else’s trash is one less dollar that goes back into the community.”

The Land Bank is asking residents who see people loitering or illegally dumping to:

Call 911 or non-emergency dispatch. Provide dispatch with the following information: The location where the illegal activity is taking place. A description of the problem such as: Dumping, loitering, trespassing, and/or parking. A description of people, license plate numbers, make/model/type of vehicle if possible. Also please note that dispatch does not require you to leave your name, and you can place an anonymous call if you prefer.

“Oftentimes, residents will call the Land Bank a day or two after they see suspicious activity at a site. While we appreciate that information, it’s imperative they call police before they call us,” Trout-Edwards said.