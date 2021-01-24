Calhoun County Leaders Host Online Address

Local governmental leaders will be hosting a live video streaming event, next Friday.

Calhoun County leaders will host the State of the Community address, using the Zoom App, beginning at 9 AM on the City of Battle Creek Facebook page. Topics range from how the response to the China Virus was managed and touting individual accomplishments for 2020.

Confirmed speakers right now are Springfield City Manager Vester Davis Jr., Battle Creek City Manager Rebecca Fleury, Calhoun County Administrator/Controller Kelli Scott, and Interim Albion City Manager Haley Snyder.

They will answer as many questions as possible during the event. Residents can submit questions, ahead of time, using an online form.