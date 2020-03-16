Canadian Border To Close, U.S. Citizens Exempt For Now

Canada is closing its borders to all noncitizens, with the exception of U.S. citizens and permanent residents in response to the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, announced on Monday (March 16th) that he was closing the country's borders and urged Canadians abroad to come home saying,

Let me be clear, if you're abroad, it's time to come home,

Trudeau said that Canadians who are traveling outside of the country currently should return

while it is still possible to do so.

Canada will make some exceptions to the border closure. And the ban does not affect the shipment of goods into the country.

Prime Minister Trudeau went on to ask residents of Canada to stay home as much as possible. Trudeau said his government based its decisions on science and public health recommendations, but said Americans would exempt despite cases surging in the U.S. saying'

We recognize that the level of integration of our two economies,

The U.S. is by far Canada’s largest trading partner, accounting for 75 percent of the country’s exports, according to Click on Detroit. Trudeau says he has spoken to U.S. President Donald Trump in recent days.

Trudeau also said his government will restrict flights to Canada to airports in four major cities. The Canadian government is also mandating air carriers to screen passengers with symptoms of the novel coronavirus out of lines so they don’t board planes home.