Charitable Union Expands Donation Hours

Charitable Union is announcing that it will begin accepting donations at its backdoor off Franklin Street Monday thru Thursday from 1- 5 p.m. Charitable Union asks that you please not leave donations outside of these hours.

Due to the Covid pandemic, the local nonprofit organization had to limit its hours to only two days these past few months to ensure the safety of its staff and volunteers.

Until the state moves to Phase 6, all donations will remain touchless. Touchless donations means when you drop off your gently used items that you will need to unload your car and place the donations in the proper storage PODs in our parking lot. This self-serve effort will go a long way in limiting the spread of virus.

“This change in hours is necessary for our continued operations,” said Teresa Allen, Charitable Union chief executive officer. “The community has been so very supportive of our work these past few months for which we thank you. Interestingly we have been accepting the same number of bags and boxes of donations weekly compared to our 2019 stats. However, doing a week’s worth of work in two days is exhausting to our small team and we hope this change will allow us to go back to our traditional staffing levels.”

Earlier this year, Charitable Union staff and volunteers, using a special mask pattern, and distributed colorful face coverings that helped protect area healthcare providers and frontline workers as they go about their daily tasks of protecting local citizens.

For more information about this program or any of the other valuable services Charitable Union provides, visit its Website at Charitable Union.org.

About Charitable Union: The Charitable Union provides FREE OF CHARGE clothing, baby formula, steel-toed shoes, personal care and household items to Calhoun County residents living with Bridge, Medicaid, and WIC cards. The Charitable Union serves seniors, adults, the homeless, and children at our store, located at 85 Calhoun Street, Battle Creek, MI 49017.

Financial donations are accepted on our website, www.CharitableUnion.org or can be mailed to our address above.