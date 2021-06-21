Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office Searching for 18-Year-Old in Need of Medication

Van Buren County Sheriff's deputies are searching for an 18-year-old missing from South Haven.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office is searching for 18-year-old Charles 'Charlie' Campbell who was last seen at 4:00 p.m. at the South Haven McDonald's where he works on Sunday, June 20, 2021. He was last seen wearing his work uniform.

Charlie's family is concerned for his well-being and says that he is without his much-needed medication. Charlie has been known to frequent Grand Junction, Bloomingdale, and Decatur areas.

Charlie is described as standing 5 feet and 10 inches tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds, has blue eyes, and light brown hair. Charlie wears glasses.

Anyone with information on Charlie's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Van Buren County Dispatch at 269-657-2006.

Courtesy of the family of Charles Campbell

