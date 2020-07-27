China’s Ruixin Liu Wins Firekeeper’s Casino Hotel Championship

Ruixin Liu from the People's Republic of China has won the 2020 FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship for her fourth career Symetra Tour title.

Liu started the final round with a three-shot advantage at 12-under par overall. On Sunday it was a 1-under par 71 performance that gave here the title and a check for $26,250.

Liu defeated Bailey Tardy by two strokes and Janie Jackson by three, while Kim Kaufman and tournament sponsor exemption Gabrielle Shipley rounded out the top five just four shots back.

With her win, Liu has earned $30,319 this season and $192,487 in her Symetra Tour career. 2020 is her third full season competing on the “Road to the LPGA”.