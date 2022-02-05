22-Year-Old Kalamazoo Woman Missing Since February 2, 2022

Police in Kalamazoo are searching for a missing Kalamazoo woman.

Friends and family of 22-year-old Chloe Zimmerman are concerned for her safety. It has been more than 48 hours since anyone has seen or heard from her. Chloe was last seen getting into a black Jeep with tinted windows in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Chloe is described as a female that stands 5 feet and 7 inches tall with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone who has information on Chloe's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911. You can ask for Officer Knoth.

