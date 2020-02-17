Close Poll Determines February Listener Choice Game

There were four games up for grabs and a late surge determined our High School Basketball Game of the Night for Friday, February 28th.

One of the games led for a majority of the week, but another game made a charge over the weekend to win by five votes.

Our week-long poll concluded Sunday with our winner snagging just under 41 percent of the vote. The final vote will send us (me) to Jackson Northwest for the second straight year as the Mounties will host the Pennfield Panthers. Depending on the remaining four games in the Interstate 8 for Pennfield, the Panthers could become conference champions on the road outright or with a share of the title.

The game between the Lakeview Spartans and the Gull Lake Blue Devils in Richland had the lead for most of the week, finishing with 35 percent of the total voting. The Marshall Redhawks home game with Hastings finished in third with just over 20 percent and Harper Creek's trip to Parma Western received three percent.

For all the fans of High School Sports and supporters, thank you again for making this "Listener Choice" poll a success. It could very well return during the upcoming High School Football season, so stay tuned!