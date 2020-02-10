Vote for Our Listener Choice High School Game for February

After a successful run through our first-ever "Listener Choice" poll in January, another opportunity has arrived to vote on our Game of the Night broadcast in February.

We have four more games that will be voted upon in this latest poll. All of these games are taking place on Friday, February 28th, but only one game will be the game we broadcast that evening on 95.3 WBCK, the WBCK app and online at 953wbck.com.

If you notice, all four games will take us outside of Battle Creek. On February 28th, Battle Creek Central and St. Philip are scheduled to be off that evening. With that said, the three other City teams and another area team will be on the poll, with the Marshall Redhawks being the only team on the list that will host.

These games are all conference battles that could determine the final standings in their respective conferences. Three of the games are in the Interstate 8 with the other in the Southwest Michigan Athletic Conference's East Division.

Make your vote count below. We will run this poll from Monday, February 10th through Sunday, February 16th.