Complete 2020 High School Football Schedules for Battle Creek Area
Now that the High School Football season is slated to begin with its first competitions this Friday, the full slate of schedules can be found here with several changes from the original schedules in May.
Here are the changes that are noticeable and some that are not so obvious.
- The biggest change is a shortened six-week schedule due to the COVID-19 outbreak that delayed the initial start of the season in August. The announcement of football returning to the fall came just over a week ago.
- A late change came at Pennfield, as Olivet chose to play their lone game inside the Greater Lansing Area Conference that would have been eliminated due to the pandemic. The Panthers final week game is now an open date and could change. The Eagles will now play Stockbridge in their final week.
- This would have been a different year for the Southwest Michigan Athletic Conference entirely from a football standpoint had their been nine games. After last season, it was announced that Niles would be leaving the SMAC in all sports, while Loy Norrix opted to play football as an independent. The change would make the SMAC a nine-team conference and would play in one table instead of two regional divisions. Niles is in the Berrien-Cass-St. Joseph Conference this year, but have been accepted into the Wolverine Conference beginning in 2021.
- An extension of the SMAC change for football also came with one open date for each school. The conference came to an agreement to play a member of the Capital Area Athletic Conference to fill the schedule. Two teams, Lakeview and Kalamazoo Central, had already determined their non-conference schedule with games against Harper Creek (cancelled in Week 1) and Loy Norrix, respectively. Battle Creek Central also had to make a late change as Lansing Everett (along with Lansing Sexton and Lansing Eastern) cancelled their seasons in a approval from Lansing Public Schools. Gull Lake still has Lansing Waverly (their own district and not affiliated with LPS) on their schedule.
- Teams in the Big 8 Conference in our area (Bronson, Homer, Quincy and Union City) will be playing all of their games in conference. Their normal Week 9 slot for their crossover games with the Cascades Conference has been put on hold this year.
- Finally, Athens becomes the latest addition to 8-Man Football in our area. There are now six area squads playing 8-Man. They will be a part of the Southern Michigan 8-Man League's A Division with Climax-Scotts and Bellevue, along with defending 8-Man Division 1 State champion Colon.
Here's the complete schedules and as always, subject to change. All games kick-off at 7 p.m. unless noted. -
Battle Creek Central
September 18 - @ Lakeview - WBCK
September 25 - @ Gull Lake
October 2 - vs. Stevensville-Lakeshore
October 9 - vs. Kalamazoo Central - WBCK
October 16 - @ Portage Central
October 23 - vs. Mattawan
Lakeview
September 18 - vs. Battle Creek Central - WBCK
September 25 - @ Portage Central
October 2 - vs. Kalamazoo Central
October 9 - @ Mattawan
October 16 - @ Stevensville-Lakeshore
October 23 - vs. St. Joseph - WBCK
Harper Creek
September 18 - @ Pennfield
September 25 - vs. Jackson Northwest - WBCK
October 2 - @ Jackson Lumen Christi
October 9 - vs. Coldwater
October 16 - @ Marshall - WBCK
October 23 - @ Benton Harbor
Pennfield
September 18 - vs. Harper Creek
September 25 - @ Parma Western
October 2 - @ Hastings - WBCK
October 9 - vs. Jackson Lumen Christi
October 16 - @ Jackson Northwest
October 23 - Open Date
St. Philip (8-Man)
September 19 - vs. North Adams-Jerome (Saturday)
September 25 - @ Waldron
October 3 - vs. Burr Oak (Saturday-1:30 p.m.) - WBCK
October 9 - @ Litchfield
October 16 - @ Tekonsha
October 24 - vs. Colon (Saturday) - WBCK
Athens (8-Man)
September 18 - @ Adrian Lenawee Christian
September 25 - vs. Climax-Scotts
October 2 - @ Bellevue
October 9 - @ Colon
October 16 - vs. Camden-Frontier
October 23 - vs. Bloomingdale
Bellevue (8-Man)
September 18 - @ Colon
September 25 - @ Camden-Frontier
October 2 - vs. Athens
October 9 - vs. Climax-Scotts
October 16 - @ Adrian Lenawee Christian
October 23 - @ Maple Valley
Bronson
September 18 - @ Jonesville
September 25 - vs. Reading
October 3 - @ Homer (Saturday-4 p.m.)
October 9 - @ Union City
October 16 - vs. Quincy
October 23 - @ Springport
Climax-Scotts (8-Man)
September 18 - vs. Camden-Frontier
September 25 - @ Athens
October 2 - vs. Adrian Lenawee Christian
October 9 - @ Bellevue
October 16 - @ Colon
October 23 - vs. Webberville
Delton
September 18 - vs. Coloma
September 25 - @ Galesburg-Augusta
October 2 - @ Lawton
October 9 - @ Saugatuck
October 16 - vs. Cassopolis
October 23 - vs. Schoolcraft
Galesburg-Augusta
September 18 - @ Watervliet
September 25 - vs. Delton
October 2 - vs. Schoolcraft
October 9 - @ Lawton
October 16 - @ Saugatuck
October 23 - @ Three Oaks River Valley
Gull Lake
September 18 - vs. Mattawan
September 25 - vs. Battle Creek Central
October 2 - @ Portage Northern
October 9 - vs. Lansing Waverly
October 16 - @ St. Joseph
October 23 - @ Portage Central
Hastings
September 18 - vs. Parma Western
September 25 - @ Jackson Lumen Christi
October 2 - vs. Pennfield - WBCK
October 9 - @ Jackson Northwest
October 16 - vs. Coldwater
October 23 - @ Charlotte
Homer
September 18 - @ Quincy
September 26 - @ Union City (Saturday)
October 3 - vs. Bronson (Saturday-4 p.m.)
October 9 - vs. Concord
October 16 - @ Reading
October 23 - @ Jonesville
Maple Valley (8-Man)
September 18 - Open Date
September 25 - vs. Gobles
October 2 - @ Martin
October 9 - vs. Merrill
October 16 - vs. Webberville
October 23 - vs. Bellevue
Marshall
September 18 - vs. Jackson Lumen Christi
September 25 - @ Coldwater
October 2 - vs. Jackson Northwest
October 9 - @ Parma Western
October 16 - vs. Harper Creek
October 23 - @ Haslett
Olivet
September 18 - @ Leslie
September 25 - @ Perry
October 2 - vs. Charlotte
October 9 - vs. Lake Odessa Lakewood
October 16 - vs. Williamston
October 23 - vs. Stockbridge
Quincy
September 18 - vs. Homer
September 26 - @ Concord (Saturday-11 a.m.)
October 2 - vs. Springport
October 9 - vs. Jonesville
October 16 - @ Bronson
October 23 - @ Union City
Union City
September 18 - @ Reading
September 26 - vs. Homer (Saturday)
October 3 - @ Concord (Saturday-11 a.m.)
October 9 - vs. Bronson
October 16 @ Springport
October 23 vs. Quincy
Tekonsha (8-Man)
September 18 - @ Litchfield
September 25 - vs. Burr Oak
October 2 - @ North Adams-Jerome
October 9 - @ Waldron
October 16 - vs. St. Philip
October 23 - vs. Camden-Frontier