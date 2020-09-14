Complete 2020 High School Football Schedules for Battle Creek Area

Now that the High School Football season is slated to begin with its first competitions this Friday, the full slate of schedules can be found here with several changes from the original schedules in May.

Here are the changes that are noticeable and some that are not so obvious.

The biggest change is a shortened six-week schedule due to the COVID-19 outbreak that delayed the initial start of the season in August. The announcement of football returning to the fall came just over a week ago.

A late change came at Pennfield, as Olivet chose to play their lone game inside the Greater Lansing Area Conference that would have been eliminated due to the pandemic. The Panthers final week game is now an open date and could change. The Eagles will now play Stockbridge in their final week.

This would have been a different year for the Southwest Michigan Athletic Conference entirely from a football standpoint had their been nine games. After last season, it was announced that Niles would be leaving the SMAC in all sports, while Loy Norrix opted to play football as an independent. The change would make the SMAC a nine-team conference and would play in one table instead of two regional divisions. Niles is in the Berrien-Cass-St. Joseph Conference this year, but have been accepted into the Wolverine Conference beginning in 2021.

An extension of the SMAC change for football also came with one open date for each school. The conference came to an agreement to play a member of the Capital Area Athletic Conference to fill the schedule. Two teams, Lakeview and Kalamazoo Central, had already determined their non-conference schedule with games against Harper Creek (cancelled in Week 1) and Loy Norrix, respectively. Battle Creek Central also had to make a late change as Lansing Everett (along with Lansing Sexton and Lansing Eastern) cancelled their seasons in a approval from Lansing Public Schools. Gull Lake still has Lansing Waverly (their own district and not affiliated with LPS) on their schedule.

Teams in the Big 8 Conference in our area (Bronson, Homer, Quincy and Union City) will be playing all of their games in conference. Their normal Week 9 slot for their crossover games with the Cascades Conference has been put on hold this year.

Finally, Athens becomes the latest addition to 8-Man Football in our area. There are now six area squads playing 8-Man. They will be a part of the Southern Michigan 8-Man League's A Division with Climax-Scotts and Bellevue, along with defending 8-Man Division 1 State champion Colon.

Here's the complete schedules and as always, subject to change. All games kick-off at 7 p.m. unless noted. -

Battle Creek Central

September 18 - @ Lakeview - WBCK

September 25 - @ Gull Lake

October 2 - vs. Stevensville-Lakeshore

October 9 - vs. Kalamazoo Central - WBCK

October 16 - @ Portage Central

October 23 - vs. Mattawan

Lakeview

September 18 - vs. Battle Creek Central - WBCK

September 25 - @ Portage Central

October 2 - vs. Kalamazoo Central

October 9 - @ Mattawan

October 16 - @ Stevensville-Lakeshore

October 23 - vs. St. Joseph - WBCK

Harper Creek

September 18 - @ Pennfield

September 25 - vs. Jackson Northwest - WBCK

October 2 - @ Jackson Lumen Christi

October 9 - vs. Coldwater

October 16 - @ Marshall - WBCK

October 23 - @ Benton Harbor

Pennfield

September 18 - vs. Harper Creek

September 25 - @ Parma Western

October 2 - @ Hastings - WBCK

October 9 - vs. Jackson Lumen Christi

October 16 - @ Jackson Northwest

October 23 - Open Date

St. Philip (8-Man)

September 19 - vs. North Adams-Jerome (Saturday)

September 25 - @ Waldron

October 3 - vs. Burr Oak (Saturday-1:30 p.m.) - WBCK

October 9 - @ Litchfield

October 16 - @ Tekonsha

October 24 - vs. Colon (Saturday) - WBCK

Athens (8-Man)

September 18 - @ Adrian Lenawee Christian

September 25 - vs. Climax-Scotts

October 2 - @ Bellevue

October 9 - @ Colon

October 16 - vs. Camden-Frontier

October 23 - vs. Bloomingdale

Bellevue (8-Man)

September 18 - @ Colon

September 25 - @ Camden-Frontier

October 2 - vs. Athens

October 9 - vs. Climax-Scotts

October 16 - @ Adrian Lenawee Christian

October 23 - @ Maple Valley

Bronson

September 18 - @ Jonesville

September 25 - vs. Reading

October 3 - @ Homer (Saturday-4 p.m.)

October 9 - @ Union City

October 16 - vs. Quincy

October 23 - @ Springport

Climax-Scotts (8-Man)

September 18 - vs. Camden-Frontier

September 25 - @ Athens

October 2 - vs. Adrian Lenawee Christian

October 9 - @ Bellevue

October 16 - @ Colon

October 23 - vs. Webberville

Delton

September 18 - vs. Coloma

September 25 - @ Galesburg-Augusta

October 2 - @ Lawton

October 9 - @ Saugatuck

October 16 - vs. Cassopolis

October 23 - vs. Schoolcraft

Galesburg-Augusta

September 18 - @ Watervliet

September 25 - vs. Delton

October 2 - vs. Schoolcraft

October 9 - @ Lawton

October 16 - @ Saugatuck

October 23 - @ Three Oaks River Valley

Gull Lake

September 18 - vs. Mattawan

September 25 - vs. Battle Creek Central

October 2 - @ Portage Northern

October 9 - vs. Lansing Waverly

October 16 - @ St. Joseph

October 23 - @ Portage Central

Hastings

September 18 - vs. Parma Western

September 25 - @ Jackson Lumen Christi

October 2 - vs. Pennfield - WBCK

October 9 - @ Jackson Northwest

October 16 - vs. Coldwater

October 23 - @ Charlotte

Homer

September 18 - @ Quincy

September 26 - @ Union City (Saturday)

October 3 - vs. Bronson (Saturday-4 p.m.)

October 9 - vs. Concord

October 16 - @ Reading

October 23 - @ Jonesville

Maple Valley (8-Man)

September 18 - Open Date

September 25 - vs. Gobles

October 2 - @ Martin

October 9 - vs. Merrill

October 16 - vs. Webberville

October 23 - vs. Bellevue

Marshall

September 18 - vs. Jackson Lumen Christi

September 25 - @ Coldwater

October 2 - vs. Jackson Northwest

October 9 - @ Parma Western

October 16 - vs. Harper Creek

October 23 - @ Haslett

Olivet

September 18 - @ Leslie

September 25 - @ Perry

October 2 - vs. Charlotte

October 9 - vs. Lake Odessa Lakewood

October 16 - vs. Williamston

October 23 - vs. Stockbridge

Quincy

September 18 - vs. Homer

September 26 - @ Concord (Saturday-11 a.m.)

October 2 - vs. Springport

October 9 - vs. Jonesville

October 16 - @ Bronson

October 23 - @ Union City

Union City

September 18 - @ Reading

September 26 - vs. Homer (Saturday)

October 3 - @ Concord (Saturday-11 a.m.)

October 9 - vs. Bronson

October 16 @ Springport

October 23 vs. Quincy

Tekonsha (8-Man)

September 18 - @ Litchfield

September 25 - vs. Burr Oak

October 2 - @ North Adams-Jerome

October 9 - @ Waldron

October 16 - vs. St. Philip

October 23 - vs. Camden-Frontier