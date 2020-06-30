Confirmed in Michigan – Mosquitoes With West Nile Virus

Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been found in west Michigan. These mosquitoes (and there have been only three) were found near Grand Rapids, in Kent County, specifically in "testing pools" found in the 49504 and 49525 zip codes.

Wow - I thought if I could just get away from groups of people, I'd be safe this weekend.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

According to WOOD-TV, there have been NO human cases reported. In fact, most people who get infected will show mild or no symptoms. But, some - about 1% - will develop encephalitis or meningitis.

According to ClickOnDetroit. there has been one case of West Nile virus this year in a captive hawk in Lapeer County. We've seen West Nile virus before in Michigan, but people are reminded to take precautions again. Among those precautions: apply mosquito repellent containing 10% to 35% DEET and remove or refresh standing water from your property.

So stay safe and "DEET up" this 4th!

Here's the story.