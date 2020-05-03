Construction, Traffic Shift Begins Monday on Columbia

After a major water main project that took up a majority of last summer, a little more is being done on East Columbia starting Monday.

The City of Battle Creek announced on May 1st that some issues that remained after the 2019 project will be completed this week. According to the City's release, the latest project is expected to last until Saturday, May 9th, weather permitting. Like last year's project, the construction will take place on East Columbia between Riverside Drive and Capital Avenue Southwest.

On Monday and Tuesday, there will be occasional traffic shifts on Columbia as three fire hydrants will be relocated and connected to the new water main that was put in place last year.

The largest portion of the construction is planned to begin Wednesday, as new water lines will be connected to businesses on the south side of East Columbia. During this construction, eastbound traffic will be shifted over to one westbound lane. Westbound traffic will be limited to one lane during the time period. Left turns in the construction area may also not be allowed.

During his weekly City Report on 95.3 WBCK Saturday, May 2nd, Mayor Mark Behnke stated that plans are in the works of repaving the East Columbia construction area this summer. Since the road is also a state trunk line (M-96), the planning will also involve the Michigan Department of Transportation.