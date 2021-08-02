Consumers Celebrates Women In Their Workplace

Consumers Energy is celebrating equality, having recently been named one of America’s top companies for women. According to a new ranking from Forbes Magazine, Consumers Energy has been ranked as one of the top 20 employers for women in the country and No. 1 in Michigan. In a press release on Monday, Consumers points out, “the national recognition reflects Consumers Energy’s long-standing commitment to support diversity, equity and inclusion.”

In its 135-year, Michigan history, Consumers Energy has long supported and empowered the women in its workforce. Some more recent efforts include:

In 2020, Consumers Energy announced a change to its parental leave policy, allowing birthing mothers six months (24 weeks) paid leave, and a four-month (16 weeks) paid leave to a non-birthing parent. The leave time can be used for adoption and foster care placements and be taken over a 12-month period.

Between 2011 and 2020, female leaders at the company increased from 25% to 33%.

The Women’s Advisory Panel was founded in the 1980s as the company’s first employee resource group, or ERG, to support the retention, development, and success of women.

The Women’s Engineering Network, also an ERG, connects and empowers women in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields.

Forbes named Consumers Energy one of America’s Best Employers of Diversity in April 2021. According to Consumers senior vice president of culture, they aren’t resting on their laurels.

“Even with this success, we are still not satisfied. We will continue to advocate and do more to create equity and increase diversity in traditionally male-dominated fields,” she said.

Learn more about Consumers Energy’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion at ConsumersEnergy.com/Diversity.