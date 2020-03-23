COVID-19 Test With Results In 45 Minutes Approved By FDA

Some good news could be coming our way in our fight with COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of a coronavirus test that can detect the virus within 45 minutes.

A California based medical device company by the name of Cepheid. The expedited approval was made possible by the Emergency Use Authorization, a process that bypasses many of the lengthy approval processes.

The company stated that their test would be compatible with 23,000 of their automated systems they have in hospitals around the world. There are currently five thousand in the United States.

Dr. David Persing, Chief Medical and Technology Officer at Cepheid, said in their statement:

We have developed a test that provides reference lab-quality results in multiple settings where actionable treatment information is needed quickly...Our automated systems do not require users to have specialty training to perform testing — they are capable of running 24/7, with many systems already doing so today.

Cepheid said the test will begin shipping out this week.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595