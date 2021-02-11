Up until now, anyone wanting a COVID-19 vaccination has had to call to make an appointment. But an exception is being made for veterans.

The Battle Creek VA Medical Center is offering a Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic for Veterans who are enrolled in VA healthcare and who over 65 while supplies last on February 13, 2021 from 10:00 a.m-2:00 p.m. Due to high demand, there may be a wait for vaccination. Veterans will need to return 28 days later for their second dose. The Walk-In vaccination clinic will be held at 5500 Armstrong Road, in Building 6, Auditorium. Veterans can follow the signs on the main drive to the parking area.

Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health care facilities are receiving a one-time supplemental allocation of 200,000 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses this week from the Department of Health and Human Services.

This distribution is in addition to VA’s normally scheduled delivery of approximately 125,000 doses of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines each week.

“In accordance to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s phased allocationacc considerations, VA has worked diligently to offer and administer the COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible to Veterans who receive care at VA,” said Acting VA Under Secretary for Health, Richard Stone, M.D. “The additional doses will help us to continue reaching our Veterans at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 during this period of limited supply.”

VA facilities already receiving the Moderna vaccine, as well as several new sites, will get additional doses this week from the supplemental allocation. VA is currently providing vaccines at more than 215 sites nationally and is reaching out to Veterans who are currently eligible for vaccination.

As of Feb. 10, VA has administered at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine collectively to 1,047,187 Veterans, employees and federal partners. VA’s goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to all Veterans who are enrolled and eligible to receive VA health care. Veterans who are not enrolled can learn about eligibility, and those who qualify, may apply for enrollment.

Veterans can get up-to-date information on www.battlecreek.va.gov or on the VA’s Stay Informed page.

