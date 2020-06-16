CPL Holder Fatally Shoots Man Pointing Gun at Motorists on Saginaw Hwy

A 26-year-old Michigan man was apparently shooting his gun into the air and then pointed it at motorists prior to being shot and killed by another man. The shooting happened Monday morning around 8:25 am on Saginaw Highway in Delta Township just outside Lansing.

According to MLive, a 22-year-old resident of Delta Township had been traveling east on Saginaw Highway when he stopped near Brookside Drive. The male standing in the highway then pointed the pistol at him. The 22-year-old, a CPL holder, fired his pistol from his vehicle, striking the male.

Police arrived to find a 26-year-old man on the ground and a handgun alongside him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It sounds to me like those motorists have that 22-year-old man to thank for possibly saving their lives. I have no idea why the other man was shooting his gun into the air and aiming it at people but I know if someone aimed a gun at me, I'd be inclined to do the same thing. In this day and age, if someone is waving a gun around, you do whatever you have to do to protect yourself and those around you.

I would have to imagine the 22-year-old is having a hard time dealing with something like that. That would mess me up mentally for some time.

Anyone who observed any part of the incident is asked to contact Det. Buxton at 517-323-8484.