Cyber Attack Snares Oaklawn Hospital Patient Data

Oaklawn Hospital in Marshall is reporting a large security breach involving patient’s personal information. The largest employer in Marshall says close to 27 thousand patient accounts have been compromised. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports a cyber-attack based on a fake email that was opened, known as a phishing attempt, was apparently successful. The hospital is notifying all those whose data appears to have been compromised. Some of the data includes patient names, health insurance information, and date of birth. But some Oaklawn patients may have had Social Security numbers, driver’s license, and financial account information stolen.

Oaklawn says the security breach happened back in mid-April. Once it was discovered a security team has been monitoring data for problems. A hospital administrator claims there’s no indication anyone’s data has been improperly used. But Oaklawn recommends patients to keep a close eye on accounts and to monitor credit reporting information. It’s also suggested that patients review their online access to sensitive information and change access passwords to help ensure the safety of data. Oaklawn has set up a hotline for patients, or parents and guardians, to get additional information or support - 888-974-0058. It is in operation on weekdays between 9 am and 6:30 pm.