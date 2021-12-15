15-Year-Old Girl Missing from Kalamazoo Since November 17, 2021

A 15-year-old girl has not been seen since November 17, 2021.

Get our free mobile app

Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Da'Mya Bell has not been seen or heard from since November 17, 2021, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Da'Mya is described as a Black 15-year-old girl, standing 5 feet and 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Da'Mya or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678

Courtesy of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Whether a child is a missing runaway or just missing, it makes no difference in the amount of danger that child could face. A missing child is at a greater risk of being victimized.

It used to be that if a child ran away, parents would find that child soon after at a friend's house a block or two away. In the age of the internet and cell phones, that neighborhood is now worldwide. Children can be lured away by someone pretending to be who they are not. That stranger may have bad intentions or worse.

These Are The Most Frustrating Things About Kalamazoo Around The Holidays Remember to take some deep breaths before stepping out those doors: