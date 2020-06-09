Defund The Police, Really?

Yesterday 9 of 13 Minneapolis city council members stated that they not only want to defund the police they actually want to do away with them altogether. They stated that they believe our current system of policing is not keeping us safe.

The council members who spoke did say that they do not have a concrete plan for moving forward without the police. Some of them talked about a counseling model, some spoke of a public health model or a community-based public safety model. How would the current community-based public safety model be different from their community-based public safety model; your guess is as good as mine. They have no real idea about what they are going to replace it with they just want to dismantle it as soon as possible. Have these geniuses thought about who would stay on their current police force as they transition to the next form or are they just going to end it with one quick pull of the band-aid?

This sounds like complete insanity to me, who would want to live in a society where there is no real policing, just counselors, public health people, or community police which to me sounds like neighborhood watch groups with very little training.

How about New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio he now wants to cut the funding of the NYC police department. Last weekend he stated:

We’re committed to seeing a shift of funding to youth services, to social services, that will happen literally in the course of the next three weeks, but I’m not going to go into detail because it is subject to negotiation and we want to figure out what makes sense

The current budget of the NYPD is approximately $6 billion a year, a hundred former and current de Blasio staffers have signed a letter demanding $1 billion in police cuts.

I lived in New York City for 2 1/2 years, my advice to you is if they cut the funding of their police department by anything even much less than 1 billion, cancel all vacations to the city.

This "get rid" of the police department is the new cause celeb taken up by a growing number of elected Democrats in cities all over the country. Those that are more vocal than others want to replace these police forces with social workers and increased spending on at-risk youth programs.

Can you imagine what will become of our cities, counties, and states if we abolish the police force and replace them with roving bands of social workers and more programs? We have spent 100's of billions of dollars if not more than a trillion over the decades on "programs" have they worked? If we are going to spend more on "programs" let us make sure they have a track record of actually working.

When will the left stop branding everyone in a group because of the actions of a few? That appears to be the only thing they have these days in their political tool kit.

Do you want the misconduct of others attributed to you?

Would you want to be branded by the actions of a few people who work in your industry?

Let me give you a few examples:

If you are a Union leader who has stolen from the union you lead would that mean all union leaders are thieves?

If you are an accountant and other accountants embezzle money from their clients would that make all accountants embezzlers?

If you are a peaceful demonstrator/protestor should you be treated as violent rioters simply because they are out on the streets?

Now we are left with the Politicians, if one cheats, lies and steals do they all?

The Left first comes after your guns so you cannot protect yourself then they come after the police, interesting.

Let me leave you with the words of the Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender when she was asked a question by CNN host Alisyn Camerota:

What if her home was broken into in the middle of the night? Who would she call?

Her answer was:

Yes, I hear that loud and clear from a lot of my neighbors...And I know — and myself, too, and I know that that comes from a place of privilege.

Calling the police at a time of need is coming from a place of privilege. This is the level of intelligence and emotion we are dealing with.

