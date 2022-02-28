Fallen Kalamazoo Deputy Commemorated On US 131

Another bill, honoring a fallen Kalamazoo officer is before the Michigan House of Representatives. State Representative, Matt Hall of Marshall is helping sponsor legislation, honoring Kalamazoo County officer, Sergeant Ryan J. Proxmire.

House Bill 5720 would rename a portion of US-131 in Kalamazoo County as the Sergeant Ryan J. Proxmire Memorial Highway. Sergeant Proxmire served with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office. He passed away on August 15, 2021 after being struck by a bullet while involved in a vehicle pursuit the previous evening. He was 39 years old and is survived by his wife Roanna and his four children.

“Sergeant Proxmire made the ultimate sacrifice while working to keep his community safe,” Hall said. “Our heroes in law enforcement put their lives on the line for us every day they put on the uniform. It’s important to honor that sacrifice and express our profound gratitude for his service.”

This isn’t the first effort by Representative Hall to remember Sergeant Proxmire. Last year, during a special Michigan House session commemorating the September 11 attacks and first responders who have fallen in the line of duty, Hall was joined by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office to pay tribute to and honor the life of Sergeant Proxmire.

The portion of highway that will be named in his honor will stretch from West U Avenue to West Centre Avenue in Kalamazoo County. The bill was recently approved unanimously by the House Transportation Committee and has moved to the full House for consideration.