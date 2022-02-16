This Unique & Dumpy House In Detroit Selling For $20,000 Could Be A Future Party House

There are some listings that just make me laugh, and although this one in particular in Detroit is a total dump, it almost seems worth it for the price of $20,000. that really isn't a whole lot, but when you take a look at it, you see there's an awful lot of work to be done. The one thing that really jumped out at me was the fact that the interior, as trashed as it is, it's actually really cool. The curved doorways, tilework, and bar sets this place up for some potential, but be prepared to spend thousands in renovations:

Unique Detroit MCM investment home ready for rehab with an artistic sensibility. An anomaly cuddled in a brick pocket neighborhood! Vinyl windows in place. Incredible curved, glass block window dining area, and cobalt blue glazed tile bar in basement. Lovely security gate for yard and garage.

The fact the term "lovely" was used to describe anything found on this property made me laugh out loud. Yes, it is a very unique piece and after renovating it, I'm sure this house would be really cool to live in, but let's call it for what it is right now, a hunk of crap.

You can take a look at the full gallery of the house below. It has a total of 1,588 square feet, resides in the Dalby Campbell Outer Blvd Plats neighborhood, and comes with forced air heating and natural gas and is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom house. it's located at 10414 Bonita Street in Detroit, Michigan 48224.