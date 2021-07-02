Detroit Lions Welcome Fans Back To Training Camp

Stay positive Detroit Lions fans, this could be our year.

Calling all die hard Detroit Lions fans, you are officially invited by the team to watch them practice at training camp. Even better, it will not cost you a dime - it's free. If you are not familiar, the Detroit Lions Headquarters and Training Camp is in Allen Park (click here for exact street address and map).

No reservations are needed to attend a camp, but once capacity is reached the gates will be closed. If you want to be assured a spot to watch, get there when gates open one hour prior to practice. There are a few select practices reserved for season ticket holders. Here is the complete practice schedule,

Saturday, July 31st - Season ticket holders only, 8:30 AM

Monday, August 2nd - 8:30 AM

Tuesday, August 3rd - 8:30 AM

Wednesday, August 4th - 8:30 AM

Thursday, August 5th - 8:30 AM

Monday, August 9th - 8:30 AM

Tuesday, August 10th - 8:30 AM

Wednesday, August 11th - 8:30 AM

Monday, August 16th - 8:30 AM

Tuesday, August 17th - Season ticket holders only, 8:30 AM

These open practice days are legit. Each training day features food trucks, Detroit Lions Cheerleaders, a post-practice autographed football toss, and plenty for kids including face painting and balloon artists. No alcohol will be sold on site, which I can't believe I am going to say this, may be for the best. Who am I?

Fans cannot bring in food or coolers, or even umbrellas. You can save yourself time and hassle by checking out the list of prohibited items here. I am definitely planning on checking out a practice this summer, let me know if you plan to go too.

Here is to a great season, GO LIONS!

