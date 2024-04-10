Which Michigan Sports Venue is the State’s Favorite?

Michigan is home to some incredible sporting venues. Whether new or old, they all are witnessing a bit of a renaissance in sports in the Mitten State.

It's been an incredible calendar year for Michigan sports, both in the professional world and the collegiate level.

Get our free mobile app

At the top of the list is the Michigan Wolverines, which won its first national championship in 27 years. The undefeated season demanded attention, and fans packed into Michigan Stadium to watch the redemptive story unfold throughout the season.

Then there was the Detroit Lions. After beating the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on the opening night of the 2023 NFL season, the Lions went on to win 12 games tied for the most in franchise history. Ford Field was arguably the loudest it had ever been each time the Lions took the field through the Playoffs en route to an NFC Championship appearance.

For the Detroit Red Wings, the playoff drought looks to be coming to an end sooner rather than later. Little Caesars Arena is a fun place to be for Red Wings games as they posted a 22-13-5 record at home with one game remaining in the 2023-24 season.

And while the Detroit Tigers were fairly average last year, they've gotten off to a hot start for the 2024 campaign. No matter the performance though, Comerica Park is always a fantastic venue to take in a summer afternoon in Detroit.

Of course, not everything was peachy. Michigan State football was mired in controversy and posted a mediocre season. Meanwhile, though they did win an NCAA Tournament game, the Spartans basketball team struggled through the regular season and failed to meet any of their lofty expectations.

Then there's the Detroit Pistons. As of this writing, there are three games left for the Pistons to close out a grueling season. At 13-66, staring down 13-69, the Pistons are likely to finish the season with the worst record in the NBA for the second straight year.

The Pistons were 7-32 this year at LCA.

Despite the mixed results, Little Caesars Arena is the most searched sports venue in the state according to research at e-conolight. The data for the research included Google Trends search data since January 2019.

LCA was opened in 2017, though it is one of a handful of arenas that is home to a major market's basketball and hockey teams. Cities like Philadelphia and Cleveland had similar outcomes.

LCA is also more likely to play home to large concerts and other large events unlike Ford Field and Michigan Stadium. Meanwhile, Comerica Park's recent upgrades weren't enough to sway the searches.

Who's Made The Most Money Playing for the Detroit Pistons? Who made the most money playing for the Detroit Lions? These 25 players raked in some serious cash. (All earnings are according to Spotrac Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison

Every Detroit Red Wings First Round Draft Pick Since 2000 Take a look back at the Detroit Red Wings first round draft picks this side of the millennia. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison