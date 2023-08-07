Detroit Rock Legend Owns a Piece of Hollywood Sign

Alice Cooper is one of the baddest dudes in Rock N' Roll history. He birthed shock rock and gave alternative music listeners something fresh in the scene.

Even today at 75 years of age, Cooper still tours and releases new music. The Detroit native is a legend in every sense of the word.

Of course, when you reach legendary status, you have to do legendary things, like save the Hollywood sign.

That's right, Alice Cooper saved the Hollywood sign several years back by purchasing the first letter "O" in the sign. His official TikTok account shared an interview where Cooper explained how he came to own the letter.

Cooper led the charge to save the sign in 1978. The sign had actually reached a state that it read more like "HuLLYWO D." Cooper dropped $27,000 to save the letter "O" that was practically missing its top and dedicated it to Groucho Marx, a notable comedian through the '40s and '50s who had recently passed away.

That led to every letter being cared for by individual donations from notable names of the time:

H: Terrence Donnelly (publisher of the Hollywood Independent Newspaper)

O: Cooper

L: Les Kelley (founder of Kelley Blue Book)

L: Gene Autry (actor)

Y: Hugh Hefner (founder of Playboy)

W: Andy Williams (singer)

O: Giovanni Mazza (Italian movie producer, co-founder of Panaria Film)

O: Warner Bros. Records

D: Dennis Lidtke (businessman, graphics company Gribbitt), donated in the name of Matthew Williams

Good on Cooper for saving a piece of iconic American imagery. He's earned every right to humble brag about it.

Cooper has a new album set to release this month. Road, Cooper's 22nd studio album will release on August 25.

