Did MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Call For People To Stop Watching MSNBC?

I cannot believe I am saying this but I agree with the extreme liberal talk show host Rachel Maddow. She believes if someone is “amplifying misinformation” then the public should not be able to watch them.

I would like her to prove what “misinformation” she is speaking of, that “misinformation” must be facts, not opinions. You cannot spread “misinformation” when giving your opinion, your opinion is your opinion and people either believe it or not.

Now I do agree with her that MSNBC, CNN, ABS, NBC, CBS, New York Times, Washington Post, Boston Globe, Huffington Post and many more need to be read or viewed by the American public since they themselves spread misinformation every hour of every day.

Almost all of the entertainment/“news” programs on MSNBC and CNN are completely full of “someone..consistently hyping snake-oil miracle cures, or making up stories about policies that aren’t real” and they should “stop putting a camera or a mic on that person as a source for information in this crisis”.

That is you and the rest of your colleagues at MSNBC, CNN and much of the other mainstream manipulative news Rachel.

As the Washington Times reported Rachel has trouble with her mouth and the truth. That was followed by the Western Journal reporting how she is being sued for lying during the Russian farce that she pushed on every minute of her show for years. I could go on but it would get even more embarrassing for Rachel and she is not worth any more of my time.

So let us all listen to Rachel and stop watching MSNBC, CNN and the rest of the mainstream manipulative entertainment/“news” stations until they stop spreading misinformation every hour and every day they are on air or in print.

Agreed!

