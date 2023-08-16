Did You See This? Blind Michigan Student Sinks Free Throw in Full Gym

Schools across Michigan are opening back up soon, which means the athletic seasons are just around the corner too.

While we're a bit away from basketball season, Barstool Sports recently re-shared a memorable moment for Michigan school sports on their Tik Tok account.

It happened in March 2022 and was such an awesome moment that it was well worth revisiting the moment once again. If you missed the video when it first happened like I did, you can check it out below.

Jules Hoogland was a junior at Zeeland East High School in 2022 and a member of Zeeland’s Unified Sports basketball team, which has players with and without disabilities on the squad. Hoogland sank the free throw in front of 2,500 people.

“I was really nervous because all these people are staring at me,” Hoogland told MLive at the time. “Luckily, I couldn’t see them staring at me.”

The video of Hoogland has been viewed millions of times having been shared on Bleacher Report, Overtime WBB, and ESPN.

Hoogland was diagnosed with an eye disorder called retinopathy of prematurity, caused by abnormal blood vessel growth in the eyes of premature infants. This caused her to lose her sight entirely by the age of 3.

Hoogland has graduated by now and is on to a new adventure, no doubt. She had a 4.0 GPA and had a job at Pizza Hut folding boxes at the time of the shot. Whatever she's up to now, we know she's crushing it, just like she did that free throw in a full gym last spring.

