DNR Seeks Public Feedback
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is looking for public feedback at several July meetings. According to a release from the DNR on Saturday, eight different meetings will be held in July to discuss specific sites, such as Belle Isle or more general concerns such as the Trails Advisory Council.
As stated in their release:
The Department of Natural Resources is committed to providing Michigan residents the opportunity to share input and ideas on policy decisions, programs and other aspects of natural resource management and outdoor recreation opportunities.
Conservation minded individuals can have their voice heard in July. Several different committees advise the DNR, setting policy for natural resource management after carefully considering input from the public. Several links are listed below, where you can find specific location or virtual and teleconference meeting information.
July meetings
- Belle Isle Park Advisory Committee – Thursday, July 22, 9 a.m. (Contact: Barbara Graves, 517-284-6135).
- Equine Trails Subcommittee – Wednesday, July 21, 1 to 4:30 p.m. (Contact: Annalisa Centofanti, 517-331-6219).
- Forest Management Advisory Committee – Wednesday, July 14, 1 to 4 p.m. (Contact: Kimberley Korbecki, 517-284-5876).
- Michigan Natural Resources Commission – Thursday, July 15, 9 a.m. (Contact: Victoria Lischalk, 517-599-1067).
- Pigeon River Country Advisory Council – Thursday, July 22, 5 p.m. (Contact: Mark Monroe, 989-370-5578).
- Timber and Forest Products Advisory Council – Friday, July 23, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. (Contact: Kimberley Korbecki, 517-284-5876).
- Trails Advisory Council – Thursday, July 29, 9 to 11 a.m. (Contact: Annalisa Centofanti, 517-331-6219).
- Western Upper Peninsula Citizens Advisory Council – Thursday, July 22, 6 p.m. EDT (Contact: Stacy Welling Haughey, 906-226-1331).