DNR Seeks Public Feedback

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is looking for public feedback at several July meetings. According to a release from the DNR on Saturday, eight different meetings will be held in July to discuss specific sites, such as Belle Isle or more general concerns such as the Trails Advisory Council.

As stated in their release:

The Department of Natural Resources is committed to providing Michigan residents the opportunity to share input and ideas on policy decisions, programs and other aspects of natural resource management and outdoor recreation opportunities.

Conservation minded individuals can have their voice heard in July. Several different committees advise the DNR, setting policy for natural resource management after carefully considering input from the public. Several links are listed below, where you can find specific location or virtual and teleconference meeting information.

July meetings