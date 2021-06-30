Do You Want A Social Worker Or A Cop To Show Up At Your Crime Scene?

The Democrats keeping coming with their greatest hits. Now a number of elected Democrat Congresswomen have signed on to Missouri freshman Congresswoman Cori Bush’s “The People’s Response Act”.

The Washington Examiner reported that Rep. Bush believes this act will increase mental health resources to:

“holistically support survivors of mass incarceration, police violence, harm resulting from detention or deportation based on immigration status, gun violence, gender-based violence, domestic violence, rape and other forms of sexual assault, racist violence, queerphobic violence, transphobic violence, and other forms of violence and abuse.”

That is certainly a mouthful and quite a bit that they expect this one bill and some social workers to address and take care of. Rep. Bush tweeted:

“When people in crisis need help, calling 911 too often becomes a death sentence. We demand a better way forward. It’s time to respond by transforming our approach to public safety,"

Her bill is co-sponsored by three of her Democratic colleagues: Reps. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Jan Schakowsky of Illinois and Pramila Jayapal of Washington.

After witnessing over a year of consequences from their attacks on the police and defunding police departments in the cities they control do they really want to continue down this path? Do they actually want an even further explosion of crime from petty theft to rape and murder?

This bill would create a new Federal agency titled the Division of Community Safety within the Department of Health and Human Services to oversee the activities related to health and public safety. This would be their way to start to federalize local and state police forces around the country.

In fact, the new tactic they are using is attempting to insist the Republicans defunded the Democrat city's police departments, not the Democrats. They are also saying the Democrat Party never was for defunding the Police. They seem to forget that we have video of them calling for the defunding of the police time after time after time. Here is one the Chair of the Republican Party, Ronna McDaniel, tweeted out:

I ask you when someone is committing a crime against you would you rather have a police officer show up, or a social worker?

I will take the police officer and let’s leave the social worker to get involved after the person has been arrested.

