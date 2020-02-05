Don’t Hold Your Breath For Online Sports Betting In Michigan

If you’re ready to begin sports betting at a local casino or online, there’s still a bit of a wait. A spokesperson for Michigan’s Gaming Control Board says the approval from the Governor legalizing sports betting just sets the stage for all the background work that needs to be done. Onsite casino sports betting may get rolling soon. But online sports betting may take another year to be rolled out in Michigan. The issue is predictable. Layers upon layers of review and approvals.

Firekeeper’s Casino in Calhoun County recently set up part of its requirement to partner with a sportsbook to offer the new betting options at the casino. It’s also doing some remodeling to set up a specific area for onsite sports betting. All Tribal casinos are required to pass a couple of regulatory hurdles to get that going. The state Gaming Control Board says onsite casino sports betting should be given the green light within a few weeks. But online betting is a whole different matter requiring significantly more work. Hence the prediction for up to a year to complete the required reviews and approvals.