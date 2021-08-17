Nik Wallenda Walks the High Wire at FireKeepers Casino [Video]

See the awe inspiring and inspirational video as Nik Wallenda gives life lessons and walks the talk on the wire high above FireKeepers Casino.



FireKeepers Casino-Hotel celebrated the opening of their second tower in a big way by inviting "King of the High Wire" Nik Wallenda to perform a daredevil walk between the two structures, eighty feet in the air. Nik comes from the famous Flying Wallendas, a family that has a tradition dating back more than 200 years, thrilling circus crowds since the 1780s. He holds eleven Guinness World Records, including accomplishments for traversing the widest point of Niagara Falls and crossing the Little Colorado River nearly 1,500' above the Grand Canyon.

At FireKeepers Casino, a cable was suspended between the eighth floor of the two towers. Contrary to the name, the rope is not tight, and actually has some slack- shaping it almost like a smiley face. Despite a few wind gusts, Nik Wallenda made the dangerous journey of about 450' look easy. He even wore an earpiece and was wired with a microphone to carry on a conversation with FireKeepers Vice President of Marketing Jim Wise as he was performing the potentially deadly feat.

In the elevator up here, someone asked me if I was scared. The reality is, I couldn't do what I do if I was scared. -Nik Wallenda

He talks a lot about learning to control your inner dialogue and how great things come from a positive mindset. It is a truly inspirational speech given while performing an awe-inspiring tightrope walk eight stories up. Watch the video below and see some amazing pictures of Nik Wallenda cheating death at FireKeepers Casino-Hotel.

