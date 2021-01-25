Real Estate Double Feature: Two Drive-In Theaters are For Sale

Lights, camera, popcorn! For under half a million dollars, you could own a pair of your very own drive-in movie theaters in Southwest Michigan.

Movie fans have missed out on a lot during the pandemic, but this golden ticket would ensure that you never have to stay home again. Sunset Drive-In of Hartford and Dowagiac's 5 Mile Drive-In have been listed for sale at $449,000. Yes, that's a BOGO price! For less than $500k you could own two of the ten remaining drive-ins in the state of Michigan.

Sunset Drive-In

69071 Red Arrow Highway, Hartford, MI

1 screen

Car capacity: 300

Built in 1942

5 Mile Drive-In

28190 M-152, Dowagiac, MI

1 screen

Car capacity: 500

Built in 1961

Ownership prefers to sell the theaters as a package, and it's a good one. The Sunset is one of very few drive-ins left in the country built before 1950, and "The Fiver" still has a playground for the kids. The real estate listing suggests new ownership "could extend the season, add other events throughout the week such as live music & concerts, and/or utilize the land during the day for things like car shows, fairs, or other parking intensive uses."

Want to be a movie mogul and create your own cinema empire, or drive-in dynasty? Driveinmovie.com currently lists seven other theaters on the market right now, from Coxsackie, New York to Litchfield, Illinois to Graham, Texas. Take a look at photos from the Sunset Drive-In of Hartford and Dowagiac's 5 Mile Drive-In below and start dreaming of that Hollywood ending.

Dual Drive-Ins For Sale

