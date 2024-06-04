Michigan Trailer Park Named All of its Streets After Popular TV Show

Most of us find comfort in our favorite television shows. Some surpass comfort to passion and find ways to incorporate our passion into everyday life.

For example, a lot of people draw inspiration from their favorite television shows when naming their pets or children. This, admittedly, can be a bit cringy - coming from someone who is fairly guilty of the practice.

However, there's a certain creativity required to really pull it off. With that in mind, does it get more unique than owning a trailer park and naming the streets after characters from a popular TV show?

Fountain Springs, a mobile home park community in Oshtemo outside of Kalamazoo, named all of its streets after characters from the incredibly popular classic television show Dallas.

The park was featured on the X account Towns USA (the owner of the account is actually from Kalamazoo) which features randomly chosen towns every hour with interesting facts about them.

For the younger audience, Dallas was a prime-time modern western drama set in Dallas.

The show ran from 1978-1991 and is widely considered one of the greatest television shows of all time.

Each of Fountain Springs' roads is named after a character from the show, such as J.R. Drive, Miss Ellie Drive and Jock Court. But to take it one step further, commenters say the main office building resembles the Southfork ranch house.

If you're interested in living on Ewing Way, Fountain Springs has a home available. Further details on the property can be found here.

