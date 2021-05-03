Drive Thru Vaccine Clinics Today and Wednesday in Battle Creek

Is today your day to finally get that vaccine? Calhoun County is holding drive-through clinics today (Monday, May 3) and tomorrow (Wednesday, May 5th) from 3 pm to 7 pm at two area churches.

Calhoun County Health officer Eric Pessell says they are trying to make it as easy as possible to be vaccinated, but they have a long way to go to get to the goal of 70% of Calhoun County residents to get the shots.

“Last week’s drive-through clinics went well but I just wish they were better attended,” said Pessell. “The people that went had very little wait time if any. You stay in your car the whole time. Roll your window down, roll your sleeve up, you're in and out and it's very simple and you don’t need an appointment. Bring a family member with you!”

Pessell says he hopes to see more people between the age of 16 and 49.

The number of people testing positive in Calhoun County is going down, but Pessell says the bigger concern is a rise in hospitalizations. “We saw our first teenager in the hospital this past week and if that's not a wake-up call, I don’t know what is. It’s evidence that the vaccines work because our seniors are over 70% fully vaccinated and, for the most part, they're not the ones we're seeing in hospitals or testing positive for the virus.”

You still have many other options to be vaccinated at pharmacies and health centers, which mainly offer the Moderna Vaccine. But Pessell says if you call ahead, you can ask them what vaccine they offer and find out what to do.

The Calhoun County Public Health Department is offering COVID-19 Walk-in Vaccine Clinics to Calhoun County residents age 16 years and older. Individuals who are 16 or 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to receive the vaccine.

Drive-Thru Clinics This Week

Monday, May 3 from 3:00p - 6:00p, Dexter Lake Church, 1555 Michigan Ave, Battle Creek, MI (Drive-Through)

Wednesday, May 5 from 3:00p - 6:00p, Woodland Church, 14425 Helmer Rd S, Battle Creek, MI 49015 (Drive-Through) in partnership with Woodland Church.

If you already have an existing scheduled appointment you’ll get moved to the front of the line. Wait times will be contingent on the number of individuals who present for a vaccine., but Pessell said they can open up more lanes if needed. Walk-ins are also contingent on vaccine availability.

You may register online here.

Other organizations administering COVID-19 vaccine in Calhoun County:

Bronson Healthcare Battle Creek

Oaklawn Hospital

Rite Aide

Meijer

Family Fare

Grace Health Grace Health