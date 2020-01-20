Drug Testing Starts At Plainwell High School

Plainwell Community Schools today begins a program of random drug tests of students involved in extracurricular activities. Following approval by the district’s Board of Education, the plan covering 9th through 12th grade students covers those involved in athletics, musicals, and even the National Honor Society. The testing will involve students in any program that involves activities outside the normal weekday class schedule.

A letter sent to parents or guardians, outlines the program which will involve testing about 1/10th of the students in extracurricular programs each season. The letter emphasizes students will not be punished academically if they fail a test. The district is attempting to deter drug abuse with the program and develop Plainwell High School as a regional leader in drug abuse prevention.

The district has complete details of the program posted on its web site.