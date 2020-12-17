Early Signing Day for Michigan Big Schools Brings In Top Talent

In the first dip into the 2021 college football season, the NCAA's Football Bowl Subdivision held their holiday - National Signing Day - for the top talents nationally to sign with the big programs.

The day for the five universities in Michigan that take part is the best opportunity to get the best talent in the state and from other football-prominent states. These student-athletes sign a National Letter of Intent, a binding contract between the student and the university that lays out what will be provided by the institution and requirements the student-athlete must abide by.

The shortened 2020 season offered just enough for the new recruits to give them the opportunity to choose on where to continue their educations beyond high school. Within the shortened season, college coaches in the FBS were crunched even further with schedules that are normally set aside for preparing for bowls while students took their final exams.

Here is a look at the 2020 recruiting classes with students set to play in 2021.