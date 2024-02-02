Super Bowl LVIII Players Who Have Michigan Ties

In the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII, the most unlikely of heroes lined up in the wrong spot and still caught the "game-winning" touchdown, bringing the Kansas City Chiefs their third Super Bowl championship in four years.

That player's name is Skyy Moore, a wide receiver who played his collegiate ball at Western Michigan. If he's able to return from a late-season knee injury, he along with 10 other players with ties to the state of Michigan will suit up for Super Bowl LVIII.

Many great players with ties back to Michigan have been prominent figures in the Super Bowls of the past.

In that regard, there's nowhere else to start except Tom Brady. The former Michigan Wolverine started in 10 Super Bowls and won seven of them, both NFL records for a single player.

Desmond Howard had an unforgettable night for the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXI, winning Super Bowl MVP. The former Heisman Trophy winner sealed the game with a 99-yard kick return touchdown late in the third quarter.

I wrote another article detailing some of the biggest Super Bowl performances of Michigan-born players, but this article is to highlight the players from both rosters in Super Bowl LVIII who were either born in Michigan or played college football in the state.

There are 11 players in total with some tied back to the Mitten State. Seven players are on the San Francisco 49ers roster while four play for the Kansas City Chiefs. Only two have won one or more Super Bowls in their careers; both play for the Chiefs.

All 11 should be in uniform for the game, as none of these players are expected to miss the game due to injury or due to being on the practice squad.

